Photo 3672
Sunburst from Balcony
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
2
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4365
photos
58
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd September 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouettes
,
pa
,
sunburst
,
shannondell
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is spectacular...what a gorgeous image!! I love how the windows are backlit!
September 4th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful!
September 4th, 2025
