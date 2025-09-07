Previous
Welcome Shelf XIII by hjbenson
Photo 3676

Welcome Shelf XIII

Dogs and cats are allowed at Shannondell
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact