Previous
Only 108 Days Away by hjbenson
Photo 3677

Only 108 Days Away

His father said that he is Santa Claus in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact