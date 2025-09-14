Previous
Memories -Tee Shirt Lap Quilt by hjbenson
Memories -Tee Shirt Lap Quilt

All of them have meaning to me, e.g. Joe Internet - When working at Bell Labs, I was on a computer that became one of the first 100 machines on the newly formed Internet.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
