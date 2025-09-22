Previous
Aquarium at the Hospital by hjbenson
Photo 3691

Aquarium at the Hospital

Went to the hospital for a checkup on my surgery. The doctor was pleased and said I could start to practice driving now.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1011% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice capture
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact