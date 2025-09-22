Sign up
Previous
Photo 3691
Aquarium at the Hospital
Went to the hospital for a checkup on my surgery. The doctor was pleased and said I could start to practice driving now.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
fish
,
wayne
,
pa
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice capture
September 23rd, 2025
