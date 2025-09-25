Previous
Mementos from China by hjbenson
Photo 3694

Mementos from China

In Nov. '83 I was asked by the government to join a good–will team of Computer Graphics Specialists to go to China in Jan. & Feb. '84 and talk at some of their Universities. These are few of my mementos from that trip.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
