Previous
Bee and Butterfly by hjbenson
Photo 3697

Bee and Butterfly

28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Very colour co-ordinated!
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact