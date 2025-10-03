Sign up
Previous
Photo 3702
A Lot of Pinecones
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
3rd October 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blue
,
pinecones
,
pa
,
shannondell
