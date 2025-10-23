Previous
Ocean at Seaside Oregon by hjbenson
Photo 3722

Ocean at Seaside Oregon

We are now at a motel in Seaside, Oregon. Our room overlooks the ocean
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1019% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact