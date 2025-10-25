Previous
Steller's Jay by hjbenson
Photo 3724

Steller's Jay

Cousin of the Blue Jay, but with a black crest. On and off rain all day.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
