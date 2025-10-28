Previous
Cloudy Flight Home by hjbenson
Photo 3727

Cloudy Flight Home

The flight home – with over a 3 hour layover and having to arrive at the airport 2 hours early – took over 12 hours and it was cloudy the whole way.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
