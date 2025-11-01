Sign up
Photo 3731
Window at Rehab
Our friend – Harry S.– broke his femur and now is in rehab for several weeks. Gail & I drove down to see him today. His spirits are good.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
pa
,
lebanon
*lynn
ace
The trees and sky are beautiful.
November 2nd, 2025
