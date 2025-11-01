Previous
Window at Rehab by hjbenson
Our friend – Harry S.– broke his femur and now is in rehab for several weeks. Gail & I drove down to see him today. His spirits are good.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Harry J Benson

*lynn ace
The trees and sky are beautiful.
November 2nd, 2025  
