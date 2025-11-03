Sign up
Photo 3733
Trying a New Lens
Roknon f2.8/14mm manual focus. It has been years since I did manual focus and some of the ones I took show that.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
2
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4431
photos
57
followers
85
following
1022% complete
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
3rd November 2025 1:17pm
Privacy
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
autumn
,
pa
,
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lookin' good!
November 4th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2025
