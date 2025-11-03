Previous
Trying a New Lens by hjbenson
Photo 3733

Trying a New Lens

Roknon f2.8/14mm manual focus. It has been years since I did manual focus and some of the ones I took show that.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lookin' good!
November 4th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2025  
