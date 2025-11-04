Previous
Fall Decorations at Ford's Colony Williamsburg by hjbenson
Fall Decorations at Ford's Colony Williamsburg

4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this autumn scene
November 5th, 2025  
KWind ace
A great display!
November 5th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Quite extravagant!
November 5th, 2025  
