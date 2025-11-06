Sign up
Previous
Photo 3736
Reenactors - George Mason and James Madison
Colonial Williamsburg does several reenactments every day/
For my other photo posted today
http://365project.org/hjbenson/others/2025-11-06
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
3
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Views
Comments
Fav's
365
Canon EOS R6m2
6th November 2025 3:51pm
mason
va
reenactment
madison
colonial williamsburg
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
November 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That must be a fun job. Nicely captured!
November 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 7th, 2025
