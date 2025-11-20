Sign up
Previous
Photo 3750
Some Trees have Leaves and some don't
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th November 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
pa
,
guard house
,
shannondell
,
yrees
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful half and half photograph
November 21st, 2025
