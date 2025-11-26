Sign up
Photo 3756
National Wildlife Refuge
After we left Smithville, we went to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge
For my other photo posted today
http://365project.org/hjbenson/others/2025-11-26
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th November 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
nj
,
galloway
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like the flock is doing well. I like how they're scattered throughout this image.
November 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. That is a big flock. I hope there is enough food.
November 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture
November 27th, 2025
*lynn
ace
nice capture ... cool to see so many
November 27th, 2025
