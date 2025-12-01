Previous
Welcome Shelf XXXIV Changed by hjbenson
Photo 3761

Welcome Shelf XXXIV Changed

But the cat stayed — there is a cat that does live in that apartment
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1030% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is so cute, I love the cat
December 2nd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
The shelves are cute.
December 2nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Nice collection.
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact