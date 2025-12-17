Previous
Putting in the Connector by hjbenson
Photo 3777

Putting in the Connector

The construction is on the 12th apartment building in the complex. All the buildings are interconnected. For the new building the connector will have to go over the street.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Harry J Benson

Beautiful sky
December 18th, 2025  
That’s a large community!
December 18th, 2025  
