Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3777
Putting in the Connector
The construction is on the 12th apartment building in the complex. All the buildings are interconnected. For the new building the connector will have to go over the street.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4478
photos
57
followers
86
following
1034% complete
View this month »
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th December 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
building
,
pa
,
connector
,
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sky
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s a large community!
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close