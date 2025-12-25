Previous
Seasons Greetings 2025 by hjbenson
Photo 3785

Seasons Greetings 2025

25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful scenes
December 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very festive! Wishing you and your a family a wonderful day and many more ahead in 2026!
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact