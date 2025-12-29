Previous
Connecting the New with the Old by hjbenson
Connecting the New with the Old

All buildings in Shannondell are connected so you can go from any one to any other without having to go outside. This frame connects building 12 to building 3. You can see in the background building 7 connected to building 1.
Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
