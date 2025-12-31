Sign up
Photo 3791
Welcome Shelf XLVIII
In answer to a question – there are several hundred apartments with welcome shelves. I do not post any with photographs of family without permission and I block out names and numbers before posting.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
31st December 2025 5:07pm
shelf
pa
winter scene
shannondell
Christine Sztukowski
One off the best
January 1st, 2026
