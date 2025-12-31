Previous
Welcome Shelf XLVIII by hjbenson
Photo 3791

Welcome Shelf XLVIII

In answer to a question – there are several hundred apartments with welcome shelves. I do not post any with photographs of family without permission and I block out names and numbers before posting.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
One off the best
January 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact