Previous
Photo 3792
1 Jan 2026
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4493
photos
57
followers
85
following
1038% complete
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st January 2026 4:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pa
,
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Happy New Year to you too Harry!
January 2nd, 2026
