Weeping Willow in Winter by hjbenson
Photo 3798

Weeping Willow in Winter

7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Dorothy ace
One of my favourite trees.
January 8th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful weeping willow, so many branches ... beautiful sky too
January 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful composition
January 8th, 2026  
