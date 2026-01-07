Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3798
Weeping Willow in Winter
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4499
photos
57
followers
85
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
7th January 2026 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
clouds
,
pa
,
weeping willow
,
shannondell
Dorothy
ace
One of my favourite trees.
January 8th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful weeping willow, so many branches ... beautiful sky too
January 8th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful composition
January 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close