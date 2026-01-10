Sign up
Previous
Photo 3801
How People Recognise Me
Gail states that some of or nieces and nephews – who are now in their 50s – would not recognise me without a camera :)
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
Harry J Benson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
mirror
,
camera
,
pa
,
selfie
,
shannondell
Dorothy
LOL…. It’s a wonderful way to be recognised! Like your shirt. I’ve read a couple others by Martin Walker didn’t know he had that many out.
January 11th, 2026
