How People Recognise Me by hjbenson
Photo 3801

How People Recognise Me

Gail states that some of or nieces and nephews – who are now in their 50s – would not recognise me without a camera :)
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Dorothy ace
LOL…. It’s a wonderful way to be recognised! Like your shirt. I’ve read a couple others by Martin Walker didn’t know he had that many out.
January 11th, 2026  
