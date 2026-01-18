Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3809
Welcome Shelf LIII
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4510
photos
57
followers
85
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th January 2026 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shelf
,
pa
,
shannondell
,
toy ornaments
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close