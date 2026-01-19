Previous
No Eating Outside Today by hjbenson
Photo 3810

No Eating Outside Today

Poor snowman will have to wait
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
The tables look lovely with the snow on each one,
January 20th, 2026  
Cathy
Brrr…
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact