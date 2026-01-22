Previous
Welcome Shelf LVI by hjbenson
Photo 3813

Welcome Shelf LVI

22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This fellow reminds me of the Gordon Fisherman!
January 23rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh I like the mariner!
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact