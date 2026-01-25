Previous
Let It Snow by hjbenson
Photo 3816

Let It Snow

Took one of the Welcome Shelves on today's snow. We only got 1/3 of what they predicted.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cute
January 26th, 2026  
KWind ace
Wonderful snowy decorations!
January 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such fun to see
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact