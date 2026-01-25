Sign up
Previous
Photo 3816
Let It Snow
Took one of the Welcome Shelves on today's snow. We only got 1/3 of what they predicted.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4517
photos
57
followers
85
following
1045% complete
View this month »
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
25th January 2026 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
shelf
,
pa
,
clubhouse
,
shannondell
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
January 26th, 2026
KWind
ace
Wonderful snowy decorations!
January 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such fun to see
January 26th, 2026
