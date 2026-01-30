Previous
John by hjbenson
Photo 3821

John

He asked if I had taken my daily photo yet; I said no. John said take me. So I did.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
1046% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
HI John! Nice portrait!
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact