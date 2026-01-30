Sign up
Previous
Photo 3821
John
He asked if I had taken my daily photo yet; I said no. John said take me. So I did.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4522
photos
57
followers
85
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
30th January 2026 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
john
,
pa
,
shannondell
KWind
ace
HI John! Nice portrait!
January 31st, 2026
