Previous
Photo 3843
Watering the Plants
While looking for some St. Patrick's Day welcoming shelves, J came across this gentleman watering his plants. He said all he has to do is water them twice a week to keep them healthy
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3
1
1
365
Canon EOS R6m2
21st February 2026 2:54pm
plants
,
shelf
,
pa
,
watering can
,
shannondell
Peter Dulis
ace
lookin' good :)
February 22nd, 2026
