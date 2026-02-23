Sign up
Photo 3845
St. Patrick's Snoopy
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3
1
365
Canon EOS R6m2
23rd February 2026 4:08pm
Tags
snoopy
,
shelf
,
pa
,
shannondell
,
st. patrick's day
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Erin go Bragh Snoopy!
February 24th, 2026
