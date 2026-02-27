Previous
Welcome Shelf LXXIX by hjbenson
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Dorothy ace
I love these Matryoshka dolls. I have a set from St. Petersburg, purchased the one and only time I will ever be in Russia. Had hoped to take a river cruise to Moscow some day but probably not wise in my lifetime!
February 28th, 2026  
