Photo 3849
Welcome Shelf LXXIX
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4550
photos
55
followers
83
following
1054% complete
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
4
1
365
Canon EOS R6m2
27th February 2026 2:27pm
Tags
shelf
,
dolls
,
pa
,
shannondell
Dorothy
ace
I love these Matryoshka dolls. I have a set from St. Petersburg, purchased the one and only time I will ever be in Russia. Had hoped to take a river cruise to Moscow some day but probably not wise in my lifetime!
February 28th, 2026
