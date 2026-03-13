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Previous
Photo 3863
Welcome Shelf LXXXIX
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
13th March 2026 12:11pm
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Peter Dulis
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Fun
March 14th, 2026
Dorothy
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Very nice!
March 14th, 2026
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