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Welcome Shelf XCV by hjbenson
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Welcome Shelf XCV

24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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KWind ace
Lovely decorations!
March 25th, 2026  
*lynn ace
the rabbit scarecrow is so cute
March 25th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Cute
March 25th, 2026  
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