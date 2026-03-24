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Previous
Photo 3874
Welcome Shelf XCV
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4575
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82
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
24th March 2026 4:15pm
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spring
,
easter
,
shelf
,
pa
,
shannondell
KWind
ace
Lovely decorations!
March 25th, 2026
*lynn
ace
the rabbit scarecrow is so cute
March 25th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Cute
March 25th, 2026
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