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Welcome to the 2026 Baseball Season by hjbenson
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Welcome to the 2026 Baseball Season

25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Danette Thompson ace
That’s cute
March 26th, 2026  
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