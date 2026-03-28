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Spring says the Wheeping Willow by hjbenson
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Spring says the Wheeping Willow

But it still felt like winter — cold and windy
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Harry J Benson

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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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