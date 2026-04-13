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Smithville by hjbenson
Photo 3894

Smithville

13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
A lovely and inviting place.
April 14th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Nice curves and a neat garden to look out on!
April 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
OMG!!! When I saw this photo I thought Smithville! I can’t believe it is! My husband was from Salem, had an aunt and uncle nearSmithville. When we visited we used to go to there. I still have a couple souvenirs from there! Nice memories. That was back in the ‘70’s- 80’s!
April 14th, 2026  
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