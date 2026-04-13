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Photo 3894
Smithville
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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3
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3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
13th April 2026 2:38pm
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smithvnjille
Ann H. LeFevre
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A lovely and inviting place.
April 14th, 2026
Maggiemae
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Nice curves and a neat garden to look out on!
April 14th, 2026
Dorothy
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OMG!!! When I saw this photo I thought Smithville! I can’t believe it is! My husband was from Salem, had an aunt and uncle nearSmithville. When we visited we used to go to there. I still have a couple souvenirs from there! Nice memories. That was back in the ‘70’s- 80’s!
April 14th, 2026
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