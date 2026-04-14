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Welcome Shelf XCXII by hjbenson
Photo 3895

Welcome Shelf XCXII

Our internet connection was down and now they have fixed it.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Agnes ace
That happens occasionally
April 15th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
COUPLES CORNER :)
April 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful artwork & a wonderful feeling of togetherness...
April 15th, 2026  
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