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Previous
Photo 3897
Both Connectors
The 12th apartment building – 14th overall,there are 2 clubhouses also – is now connected to each of the 2 complexes. You can stay inside and visit every building.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
16th April 2026 8:47am
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pa
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connectors
,
shannondell
,
lenbrook
Dorothy
ace
Probably a good walk if you did them all on a hot or cold day.
April 17th, 2026
*lynn
ace
impressive
April 17th, 2026
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