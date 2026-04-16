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Both Connectors by hjbenson
Photo 3897

Both Connectors

The 12th apartment building – 14th overall,there are 2 clubhouses also – is now connected to each of the 2 complexes. You can stay inside and visit every building.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Dorothy ace
Probably a good walk if you did them all on a hot or cold day.
April 17th, 2026  
*lynn ace
impressive
April 17th, 2026  
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