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Welcome Shelf XCXIII by hjbenson
Photo 3899

Welcome Shelf XCXIII

Every month, he puts on his shelf another Lego kit assembled.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Dorothy ace
The projector is Lego’s? WOW
April 19th, 2026  
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