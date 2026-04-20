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Previous
Photo 3901
Flowers and Rock
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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1
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th April 2026 2:45pm
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flowers
,
grass
,
rock
,
pa
,
shannondell
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely bright saturation
April 21st, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful flowers, great variety of colors
April 21st, 2026
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