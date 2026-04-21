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Welcome Shelf XCXIV by hjbenson
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Welcome Shelf XCXIV

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Hmmm...Interesting combo of critters!
April 22nd, 2026  
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