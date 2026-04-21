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Previous
Photo 3902
Welcome Shelf XCXIV
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
21st April 2026 6:19pm
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doll
,
shelf
,
pa
,
shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hmmm...Interesting combo of critters!
April 22nd, 2026
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