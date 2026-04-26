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Previous
Photo 3907
Kip's Castle
This is in the town where I grew up and near to our house. At that time it was a private residence. Now it is part of a county park. So we drove the 80 miles to relive some of my childhood dreams.,
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th April 2026 11:59am
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Wow- that is an impressive home. Great shot and I hope you enjoyed your visit to the past!
April 27th, 2026
Dorothy
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My Kip the koala 🐨 ?? What’s its history?
April 27th, 2026
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