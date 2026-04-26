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Kip's Castle by hjbenson
Photo 3907

Kip's Castle

This is in the town where I grew up and near to our house. At that time it was a private residence. Now it is part of a county park. So we drove the 80 miles to relive some of my childhood dreams.,
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that is an impressive home. Great shot and I hope you enjoyed your visit to the past!
April 27th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
My Kip the koala 🐨 ?? What’s its history?
April 27th, 2026  
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