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Photo 3908
Bridge in North Wales PA
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
27th April 2026 11:18am
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