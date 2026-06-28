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Previous
Photo 3965
Colourful Flowers
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
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1
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365
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
28th June 2026 2:35pm
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flowers
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bush
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pa
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shannondell
Ann H. LeFevre
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Beautiful colors!
June 29th, 2026
Julie Ryan
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Oh, wow, beautiful colors!
June 29th, 2026
Dorothy
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Nice to see the different colours together.
June 29th, 2026
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