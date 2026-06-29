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New Jersey Brigade Statue at Valley Forge by hjbenson
Photo 3966

New Jersey Brigade Statue at Valley Forge

Big Boy — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_Pacific_Big_Boy — will be coming through our area on Thrusday and Friday. Gail & I were scouting out areas in which to see this legendary locomotive
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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