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Even Shannondell Offices are Decorating by hjbenson
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Even Shannondell Offices are Decorating

1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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JeanM
haha!
July 2nd, 2026  
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