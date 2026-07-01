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Photo 3968
Even Shannondell Offices are Decorating
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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2
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1
Album
365
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st July 2026 11:57am
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shannondell
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250 birthday
JeanM
haha!
July 2nd, 2026
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