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Big Boy — I should have taken the 10mm Lens by hjbenson
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Big Boy — I should have taken the 10mm Lens

There were several 100 people waiting for BigBoy. When it came around a curve into view, I mostly saw parts of people and had to wait until it got opposite me.. Iwas about 12 feet from the tracks.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome! Jeff wants to track it down after it leaves Philadelphia. Sadly, I cannot leave work that day )o: But I loved seeing it at Steamtown even if it wasn't moving.
July 3rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is wonderful
July 3rd, 2026  
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