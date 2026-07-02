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Previous
Photo 3969
Big Boy — I should have taken the 10mm Lens
There were several 100 people waiting for BigBoy. When it came around a curve into view, I mostly saw parts of people and had to wait until it got opposite me.. Iwas about 12 feet from the tracks.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Harry J Benson
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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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2
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365
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
2nd July 2026 5:40pm
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phoenixville
Ann H. LeFevre
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Awesome! Jeff wants to track it down after it leaves Philadelphia. Sadly, I cannot leave work that day )o: But I loved seeing it at Steamtown even if it wasn't moving.
July 3rd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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This is wonderful
July 3rd, 2026
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