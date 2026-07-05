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Lego July 26 Welcome Shelf by hjbenson
Photo 3972

Lego July 26 Welcome Shelf

Each month a different Lego creation. When we asked how long does it take. He said that he will only work for an hour a day and it takes several weeks going at this pace.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Harry J Benson

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@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
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